‘Night on Fifth’ student art event set for Thursday
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools’ “A Night on Fifth” Superintendent’s Art Walk is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Cabell County Schools Central Office first floor, 2850 5th Ave., in Huntington. The main entrance and parking are located at the rear of the building.
The art show will feature student artwork from Davis Creek Elementary, Hite-Saunders Elementary, Martha Elementary, Nichols Elementary, Barboursville Middle, Huntington East Middle, Huntington Middle and Milton Middle schools. Entertainment will be provided by Huntington Middle School band students Jonathan Niesem, Mea Markun, Caroline Rollyson and Christian Garnes. Hors d’oeuvres prepared by Cabell Midland High School ProStart will be served.
For more information, call academic specialist Marisa Main at 304-528-5340.