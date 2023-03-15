HUNTINGTON — NIKE Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe has been selected as the keynote speaker for Marshall University’s spring commencement on April 29.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith made the announcement Tuesday.
“John is truly a titan of industry — a visionary who understands what it means to bring purpose to life,” Smith said in a news release. “His business acumen is top tier, and his daily actions at Nike show he genuinely cares for people, the planet and community success.”
Donahoe is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He started his career at Bain & Company before becoming the firm’s president and CEO in 1999.
Later, Donahoe led ServiceNow and eBay before being chosen to lead NIKE Inc. in January 2020, having served on the company’s board of directors since 2014. As CEO, he is responsible for the continued growth the company's global business portfolio, which includes the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands.
Donahoe and his wife, Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe, executive director of the Global Digital Policy Incubator at Stanford University and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council, have four children and five grandchildren.
Marshall will celebrate spring graduation with two ceremonies April 29 at Mountain Health Arena. Donahoe will speak at both, scheduled as follows:
