The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Nine people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Aaron Del Thompson, 35, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was $10,000.
Tiffany Jill Richards, 38, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with making terroristic threats. Bond was not set.
Misty Dawn Waller, 42, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with having no insurance, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance and providing false information. Authorities in Mingo County charged her with breaking and entering, petit larceny and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Eric Lonnie Woodrum, 38, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed him on a capias warrant. Bond was $50,000.
Shannon Morarity, 42, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with third-offense shoplifting. Authorities in Jackson County charged her with receiving stolen vehicles. Bond was $10,000 for some charges.
Joshua W. Rowe, 38, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with domestic battery and the unlawful taking of a vehicle. Authorities in Jackson County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was $5,000 for some charges.
Keisha Renee Hawkins, 30, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on a capias warrant. Authorities in Kanawha County charged her with possession with intent to deliver and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was $5,000 for some charges.
Justin Jerrod Monroe, 33, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond was not set.
Gary Lynn Washington II, 33, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond was not set.