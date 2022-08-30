NITRO, W.Va. — Since 1965, the city of Nitro has enjoyed the luxury and gathering place a good old swimming pool provides.
“To have a pool has always been important to the citizens of Nitro,” Mayor David Casebolt observed Monday, on a sweltering late-summer day.
To that end, city officials began planning a new pool when it became clear the old one had served its purpose. But why stop with a pool?
A Monday ribbon cutting highlighted the rest of the plans to expand Nitro City Park, a gem of a facility tucked off the intersection of W.Va. 25 and 19th Street.
Monday’s $6 million announcement upped the ante, with groundbreaking on a 3,600-square-foot welcome center, a new pool, and four tennis courts and nine courts for pickleball. That development within the park will be known as the Nitro Sports Complex, with hopes of attracting tennis and pickleball tournaments.
A Pray Construction Co. official said the pool will be open by Memorial Day 2023 and the new courts by July.
Nitro City Park is already well appointed. Multiple turf fields for youth sports, costing about $1.5 million, have been in operation for some time now, as has a small riverfront park and soccer field.
The welcome center is designed as a home base for the hoped-for tennis and pickleball tournaments, a source of information about the town and locker rooms for the new pool.
If Nitro folks like their swimming pools as much as Casebolt says, this one should turn their cranks.
Swimmers will enter it not by walking down steps but traversing a gentle grade. A slide — the particularities of which have yet to be determined — will be installed, with its own separate landing area. Sunbathers who only need occasional water with which to cool off have the best of both worlds. Margolis Architects drawings show two rows of chaise lounges resting in 8 to 10 inches of water. Children get a splash pad.
The pickleball and tennis courts should hold up better than most, says Pray Construction President Mark Grigsby. Steel tension rods will be installed horizontally under the concrete in each court. As concrete dries, it shrinks and cracks and the integrity of the court suffers. The rods will better hold the concrete together from underneath. The design is not cheap; each court will cost about $1 million, said Casebolt, in his 10th year as Nitro mayor.
With such pains taken, Casebolt took some of his own in explaining the origin of the $6 million. He said construction will start next week.
“We’re going to float a bond (issue) and use our 1% city sales tax to pay them off,” he said. “I want people to know that, that they’re getting something back from the taxes they have paid.”
Monday’s heat, already percolating before noon, did not dampen the turnout for the ribbon cutting. About 50 people showed up.
Pray’s Grigsby lives in Nitro. “I’m thrilled to see this project. My grandchildren will use this as they grow up. I can’t say enough good things about the mayor and his staff.”
Casebolt took the modest route. “Nothing is any one person’s idea. This was our idea, mine and council’s.”
