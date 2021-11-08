Service Employees International Union District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital begin their strike on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington. The strike continues after negotiations failed Monday.
Service Employees International Union District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital begin their strike on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington. The strike continues after negotiations failed Monday.
Service Employees International Union District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital begin their strike on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington. The strike continues after negotiations failed Monday.
Service Employees International Union District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital begin their strike on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington. The strike continues after negotiations failed Monday.
The union issued a statement Monday saying according to SEIU President Becky Williams, negotiations between workers and the hospital were not successful because the hospital made no counter offer to its last offer prior to the strike.
In a Nov. 3 statement from Tim Martin, chief operating officer at Cabell Huntington, the hospital’s offer included 3% average annual wage increases, an enhanced uniform allowance and increased shift differentials.
Martin said the hospital also agreed to continue automatic annual contributions to every eligible employee’s retirement account.
“Like the rest of the Cabell Huntington Hospital employees, the service employees were asked to begin paying affordable, and below market, health insurance premiums,” Martin’s statement said. “Under the Hospital’s final proposal, the Hospital will contribute more than 90% of health care costs for employees and their dependents.”
Union officials said increased costs for health insurance premiums amounted to a pay cut for workers and they were also fighting for the health benefits of retired union workers.
Molly Frick, director of human resources at Cabell Huntington Hospital, issued a statement Monday evening saying the hospital is considering the union's counter offer.
"Cabell Huntington Hospital made an offer last week and that offer was rejected by the union. The SEIU 1199 provided a counter offer at today’s session that was received and being considered by the hospital. The parties are scheduled to resume bargaining tomorrow," Frick's statement said.
The union declined to give details of any counter offer made to the hospital.
The federal mediator ordered all parties to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the expectation that the employer present some kind of counter response for union members to consider.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.