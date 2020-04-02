HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are waiting for forensic investigators to complete their investigation into a deadly shooting along 30th Street in Huntington on Tuesday before determining if any arrests will be made.
Houston Cook, 20, was killed about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 30th Street in Huntington. Police responded to a shots-fired call to find Cook wounded and several other people inside an area home.
Cook was transported to an area hospital by Cabell County EMS while officers secured the scene, but died of his injuries shortly after.
At least three individuals were seen in handcuffs at the scene after the shooting, but no arrests have been made.
Interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said Thursday that investigators have interviewed the parties involved and are waiting for forensic investigators to complete their report to confirm the facts as the detectives understand them before determining if any arrests will be made.
Cook had been under indictment at the time of his death in Cabell County Circuit Court on two counts of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment related to the March 11, 2019, shooting of Sam Hart and Sam Hart II.
During a magistrate hearing last year, witnesses said that shooting occurred after a multi-person fight over a stolen gun.