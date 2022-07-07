GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office is not filing charges in the case of a juvenile being shot in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia.
Mason County officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound at 12:40 p.m. June 26 along Wood School Road in Gallipolis Ferry.
Investigators determined that the 16-year-old victim had been accidentally shot by another 16-year-old.
While being transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital that day, the victim died as a result of the gunshot. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the autopsy revealed that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the pelvis.
The victim, the suspect and the victim’s 18-year-old girlfriend indicated the same set of facts in the incident, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
The three said a 9mm Taurus G2c handgun had fallen from a dog kennel in the victim’s bedroom, where the three were located. The suspect attempted to pick up the handgun and the gun unintentionally discharged a single round into the victim’s pelvis.
A call was immediately made to Mason County 911, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
Deputy C. Rhodes, the primary investigating officer, said the victim told him the suspect “did not mean to shoot” him.
The victim also said the suspect was a close friend and that the gun accidentally discharged when he was attempting to pick it up.
The Prosecutor’s Office reported that there were no parents or guardians at the residence during the incident.
While the suspect would be considered a minor in possession of a deadly weapon, the Prosecutor’s Office said it will evaluate the case further if necessary, but it has declined to file charges or pursue prosecution as of Thursday.
