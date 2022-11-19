HUNTINGTON — Police reported no criminal activity in downtown Huntington following a protest around the 900 block of 4th Avenue on Saturday, city communications director Bryan Chambers said.
While the identity of the protesters — and whether they were local residents — was unknown, flyers left on vehicles featured a link to a far-right social media website for White Lives Matter, a group formed in response to the civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter, and identified as a hate group by the ADL Center on Extremism.
The website said the protest was part of an international event in remembrance of the Holodomor famine in Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s. The group said the protests were to bring awareness to the “genocides our people are facing.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams released a statement after learning of the event.
“We have the good fortune in this nation of having the freedom of speech,” he said. “But with that we also have the freedom to ignore ignorance and bigotry.”
