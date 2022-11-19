The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Police reported no criminal activity in downtown Huntington following a protest around the 900 block of 4th Avenue on Saturday, city communications director Bryan Chambers said.

While the identity of the protesters — and whether they were local residents — was unknown, flyers left on vehicles featured a link to a far-right social media website for White Lives Matter, a group formed in response to the civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter, and identified as a hate group by the ADL Center on Extremism.

