HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department did not issue any citations for fireworks violations inside city limits on Independence Day this year.
According to Capt. Levi Livingston, there were 24 total fireworks calls on the Fourth of July.
“Officers responded to eight of the calls, but officers were unable to find the suspects on any of those calls,” Livingston said in an email. “The suspects must be caught in the act of igniting or letting off fireworks to be issued a citation.”
Livingston added that officers were unable to respond to 16 of the calls due to call volume, but did not have an exact number of calls received.
Livingston also cited the two shootings reported Sunday.
“The fireworks patrol that HPD had out had to be reassigned to help with the shooting that occurred that evening,” he said in the email.
Officials reminded residents of the ordinance in the weeks leading up to this year’s July Fourth.
While state law has allowed public sale and use of fireworks like roman candles, mortar shells, firecrackers and bottle rockets since 2016, the city of Huntington has ordinances in place that prohibit the use of consumer fireworks.
Only smaller, novelty fireworks were allowed for retail sale in the Mountain State prior to 2016, and in 2015, before the legislation was passed, only two fireworks citations were issued in Huntington.
Last year, the city reported 13 total citations in Huntington over a two-day period of July 3-4 after receiving 41 complaint calls.
People who received citations could face a maximum fine of $500.