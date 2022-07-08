HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department did not issue any citations for use of fireworks within city limits over the Independence Day weekend.
Deputy Chief Phil Watkins said the high volume and the nature of the calls the police department received over the weekend limited the availability of patrol officers to respond to fireworks violation calls.
“We did try to provide deterrence and respond to as many calls as we were able … this past weekend. The actual opportunity to issue citations did not present itself,” Watkins said. “We did our best to be a presence and be out there, but where we had to prioritize other calls to which we were responding, those opportunities just didn’t present themselves.”
Watkins said the police department received around 25 calls in total Sunday, including 11 calls regarding fireworks violations. That day, a man was fatally stabbed outside a convenience store, and Watkins said apprehending the suspect occupied many of the patrol officers.
Watkins said the police department tries to spread awareness about the illegality of setting off fireworks within city limits that stems from safety concerns. He cited the death of an elderly couple in a house fire in 2014 as an example of the tragedies that can come with the improper use of fireworks.
A state law from 2016 allows the sale of firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortar shells and Roman candles, which Watkins said often causes confusion.
Officials reminded Huntington residents leading up to July Fourth weekend of the city ordinance that prohibits the ignition and letting off of consumer fireworks within city limits.
People who receive citations could have their fireworks confiscated and be subject to fines of up to $500.
No fireworks citations were issued in Huntington last year, as patrol officers were similarly tied up. At that time, Capt. Levi Livingston cited a high volume of calls, including two shootings that occurred July 3 last year.
