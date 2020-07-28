SALT ROCK – No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department and others battled a fire at an unoccupied residence along Guyan River Road.
According to Darrell Ennis, chief of the SRVFD, the fire was reported about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday at 4971 Guyan River Road, just off of W.Va 10 in Salt Rock.
“We arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke. We forced entry,” he said. “It was unoccupied residence, so we gained entry and fire on the main floor was extending up the stairwell, and they did an interior attack and contained the fire.”
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, although Ennis said there were no utilities at the home at the time.
Ennis said typically with early morning or day fires it’s difficult for any local volunteer department to receive enough manpower from their department, so Barboursville and West Hamlin volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene.