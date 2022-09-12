FORT GAY, W.Va. — A Wayne County bus crashed into a power pole Monday morning, resulting in school closures and six students being taken to hospitals for minor injuries.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the incident occurred on Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay Monday morning. While six students were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, by parents or ambulance, no life-threatening injuries have been reported because of the crash.
Fort Gay PK-8 and Dunlow Elementary, along with the surrounding community, lost power due to the accident and by 8:30 a.m. the schools closed. Alexander said he suspects it will take a few hours before power is restored.
Alexander said the driver reported deer were involved in the incident, but West Virginia State Police are investigating.
"The State Police are investigating the accident. The driver had reported that there were a couple deer that had ran out into the road, but that's all preliminary and we're investigating now," he said.
West Virginia State Police, Wayne County Deputies, Prichard Fire Department and Dunlow Fire Department responded.
"The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and WCS will assist the West Virginia State Police in any way we can during their investigation," Wayne County Schools said on Facebook. "The electric company is on scene installing a new pole and we expect both schools to operate normally tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13th."
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education.
