The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WayneBuswreck.jpg

A reader has submitted a photo of a bus crash in Wayne County that took place Monday morning. 

 Submitted photo

FORT GAY, W.Va. — A Wayne County bus crashed into a power pole Monday morning, resulting in school closures and six students being taken to hospitals for minor injuries.

Superintendent Todd Alexander said the incident occurred on Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay Monday morning. While six students were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, by parents or ambulance, no life-threatening injuries have been reported because of the crash.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.