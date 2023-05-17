The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Menthol Cigarette Ban

This May 17, 2018, file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. On Thursday, April 29, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration pledged again to try to ban menthol cigarettes, this time under pressure from African American groups to remove the mint flavor popular among Black smokers.

 Jeff Chiu | The Associated Press

An estimated 1.5 million Black people began smoking menthol cigarettes and 157,000 Black people died prematurely because of menthol cigarettes between 1980 and 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's why “No Menthol Sunday” (#NMS2023) was started by the Center for Black Health and Equity in 2014. It is held annually on the third Sunday of May nationwide.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you