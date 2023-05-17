This May 17, 2018, file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. On Thursday, April 29, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration pledged again to try to ban menthol cigarettes, this time under pressure from African American groups to remove the mint flavor popular among Black smokers.
An estimated 1.5 million Black people began smoking menthol cigarettes and 157,000 Black people died prematurely because of menthol cigarettes between 1980 and 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That's why “No Menthol Sunday” (#NMS2023) was started by the Center for Black Health and Equity in 2014. It is held annually on the third Sunday of May nationwide.
The purpose of the interfaith event is to spark conversation about the impact of mentholated tobacco products in Black communities. On Sunday, May 21, faith leaders nationwide will spread awareness and provide resources on the effects of tobacco.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a rule to ban menthol in tobacco products last April. Several cities have mobilized and adopted laws that ban the sale of mentholated tobacco.
“Do what must be done. Fearlessly talk about the dangerous tactics of the tobacco industry, advocate for a menthol ban, and help your faith-based community say no to tobacco,” said Rhonda Coleman, director of the West Virginia African American Tobacco Prevention Network.
Also according to the CDC, 51.4% of non-Hispanic Black and 50.6% of Hispanic high school and middle school students who smoked used menthol cigarettes in 2018, compared to 42.8% of non-Hispanic white students.
Among adults, 85% of non-Hispanic Black adults who smoked used menthol cigarettes in 2019. Among Black adults who smoke, 93% used menthol cigarettes when they first tried smoking, according to a survey collected between 2013 and 2015. Among white adult smokers, 44% used menthol cigarettes when they first tried smoking.
“With all the stressors that we have in this world at this moment in time, nicotine addiction shouldn’t be one of them. Let’s use No Menthol Sunday to quit tobacco for good,” said Delmonte Jefferson, executive director of the Center for Black Health and Equity.
For help quitting today, contact the West Virginia Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-966-8784).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.