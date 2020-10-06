HUNTINGTON — Although a Huntington man convicted of murder Tuesday continued to deny his involvement in a 2017 double shooting, a jury said he should receive a sentence of life with no mercy after his surviving victim pleaded with them to not let him finish the job.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 28, was found guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of Aaron William Black, 20, and the wounding of his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, at Black’s Williams Avenue apartment.
He was convicted of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and being a person prohibited from possession of a firearm. Jurors also found a firearm was used in the commission of the malicious wounding, a separate charge that calls for a sentence of up to 10 years.
Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher Chiles has sentenced Sheffield to life without mercy, but will hold off on sentencing him on other charges until the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. He will be sentenced at a later, undetermined date.
The jurors’ final decision came after both sides presented witnesses who testified as to what type of person Sheffield was prior to the shooting.
Rice said she and Black had many goals in life they would never get the chance to complete because Sheffield viewed them as disposable.
“I feel like most (of the) time I would be better off dead because that’s how he left us,” she said, later adding, “No amount of time can bring back my emotional or mental health, my facial structure, eyesight or, more importantly, Aaron’s life.”
Sheffield took the stand, pleading for mercy while denying his involvement in the shootings.
“That was my friend. I didn’t even have time to mourn my friend’s life before people pointed the finger at me,” he said. “I just feel like my life has been ripped from me for something I had nothing to do with.”
He said he was a family man and a man of God who volunteered for his community.
In asking for him to be given no mercy, Rice said she didn’t think Sheffield showed remorse for what he did.
“I don’t want him to have the opportunity to finish what he started,” she said.
During the trial, prosecutors Lauren Plymale and Kellie Neal presented more than a dozen witnesses in their case, which lasted over four days, while the defense was able to finish its case within a couple hours while it attempted to discredit Rice’s eyewitness account of what happened.
Everyone agreed Black was a marijuana dealer, but the motive for his killing was disputed.
Defense attorneys Janice Givens and Bob Wible argued Rice had initially told 911 dispatchers she did not know who had shot her and she did not see their face, despite her testimony stating otherwise. There was no physical evidence to place Sheffield at the scene, they said. An expert witness testified there were a multitude of issues with eyewitness identification and it’s not always reliable.
While they admitted Sheffield had fled from Huntington after police identified him as a suspect, they said it was out of fear from persecution for something he did not do. He turned himself in in Beckley about a month after the shootings.
Plymale and Neal argued that Rice told police immediately it was Sheffield who had been in the apartment and shot her. She had not been focused on giving 911 details, and just wanted help. Phone data and records, forensics and cab company records all prove she had been telling the truth. If Sheffield was not the shooter, why would she have blamed him from the beginning, they said.
In countering the defense’s expert, another expert in the field said eyewitness identification is more reliable than not, especially when the two individuals know each other.
Medical doctors testified one thing was for sure — Rice did not shoot herself.
Rice testified last week that Black asked her to move from his couch to the bedroom after he received a message from Sheffield that he wanted to come over to purchase marijuana.
She testified she heard Sheffield walk up the stairs and the men greet each other. It was a few minutes later that she heard Sheffield say a long “wow” and Black gasp.
The shooter then swung open her bedroom door and shot her in the head. Rice said she played dead before finding the courage to go outside the room, where she found Black slumped over the kitchen table.
Sheffield’s phone data placed him in the area at the time of the shooting and showed he was not using his phone, despite having received phone calls during the time slot. However, he could have been at his family’s home a couple blocks away.
While searching for answers after the attack, Rice testified that rumors indicated Black and Sheffield were set to start a business together, but something went wrong. Givens said there was no proof of that.
Defense attorneys asked why Rice was asking people who else could have been at the scene if she was so sure it was Sheffield.
A defense witness, who is a friend of the Sheffield family, said Rice had told him multiple people had been at the apartment.
Two of Sheffield’s family members testified he had been with them at a home a couple blocks away on Sept. 2 when the shooting occurred, but police said they told detectives they had not seen him since Sept. 1.
Plymale accused them of being coached because jail calls indicate he had told one of them to be on her “A game.”
Rice has had many stays in the ICU since the shooting, has short-term memory loss and cannot live independently, her mother said.
“Sydney just had a daughter,” she said. “She can’t remember when she first saw her crawl. She can’t remember when she first called her ‘Mom.’”
Because of mounting medical bills and a loss of employment, Rice had to withdraw from school and file for bankruptcy. She also cannot rejoin the Army with her medical issues and will have more surgeries in the future.
Rice’s mother said she was forced to drop out of school and move from Huntington because of the divide the shooting created and cannot live independently.
Black’s grandfather said the shooting tore their family and community apart since the families involved were well acquainted. He said the jury’s decision would not change the hurt of the families suffering after they were unwillingly pulled into the situation, but was upset Sheffield showed no remorse.
“I am working toward forgiveness because that is what God would want me to do, but I am truly hurting,” he said. “I just hope this young man can find it somewhere in his heart to call on the same God that I do.”
Former Huntington detective Chris Sperry said Sheffield was convicted in 2012 of attempted first-degree murder in the robbery of $30 from a pizza delivery woman and attempt to commit a felony in an unrelated shooting of a woman along Charleston Avenue.
Givens said he had taken responsibility in those cases, but Plymale said he never admitted his guilt in the plea.