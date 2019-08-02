The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - As we first informed readers nearly two weeks ago, starting on Aug. 5, The Herald-Dispatch will no longer publish a print edition on Mondays, but it will continue to have an online news and advertising presence on that day.
The Herald-Dispatch will continue to publish a Monday edition, but the news in it will be available only online, at www.heralddispatch.com, and through the electronic edition, which shows readers replicas of pages in a clickable digital format.
The move does not affect print publication of The Herald-Dispatch during the rest of the week. Print editions will continue to be published Tuesday through Sunday.
The decision to end Monday print editions was made to reduce expenses, as explained previously by HD Media Publisher Jim Heady.
"It was a difficult decision to make, but we felt it was the best way to reduce expenses without hurting the integrity of The Herald-Dispatch," he said.
All paid seven-day subscribers to The Herald-Dispatch should have access to the newspaper's website and its electronic edition if they have established a username and password.
If they have not, or have difficulty getting logged in to the website, they can call the Customer Service Department at 304-526-4005 for assistance.
Home delivery rates will remain the same in relation to this change. We believe that it is preferable to reduce expenses by eliminating the Monday print edition rather than raise subscription rates.
Hours for the Customer Service Department, at 304-526-4005, are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday and 6 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
The elimination of the Monday print edition will be accompanied by a few other changes starting next week:
n Obituaries: Obituaries submitted on Sundays for the Monday electronic edition will be posted on The Herald-Dispatch's website as they are now and will be in the Monday electronic edition.
Families or funeral homes who submit obituaries for the Monday edition will have the option of also having the obituary appear in the Tuesday print edition at no extra charge.
n Community page: The Community page that previously appeared in Mondays will be moved to the Tuesday print edition.
That page regularly includes the Lost Huntington and This Week in History articles, and will continue to do so on Tuesdays. The Community page that has appeared in Wednesday editions will be moved to the Thursday edition.
The Community section in the Sunday edition will continue with its regular features.