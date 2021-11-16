HUNTINGTON — No Cabell County Schools employee will be given a reduction-in-force notice this school year.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe made the announcement during the Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday in Huntington.
The turn of the calendar year typically brings change for staff in the school district, with either a reduced need for staff or transferring positions between schools due to enrollment changes. While transfers may be necessary, Saxe said he won’t recommend any positions be cut for this school year.
“Our public school employees demonstrate every day just how much they care by doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of all Cabell County children. We are thrilled to honor them by taking this worry off their plates,” Saxe said.
When an employee is transferred, they are notified of a change but are placed in a new position without any interruption of employment.
Since the start of the pandemic, the school district has created and filled more than 100 full-time positions countywide in order to meet the needs of both staff and students.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF) were used to create many of those positions and will also be used to continue them for next year, in turn avoiding reductions-in-force for school and district staff.
“One job elimination can affect two or three other positions, moving people from positions they really enjoy, all based on seniority and certification, so it’s a big deal when we can say we are in a position to not have to cut any positions for the following school year,” Saxe said. “Being able to say that now, going into the holiday season, hopefully gives our dedicated employees some peace of mind as they go into the holiday season with their families.”
Saxe said while the district won’t be able to avoid RIFs forever, he was pleased to provide a temporary solution for school employees, and thanked them for their tireless work throughout the challenges created by the pandemic.
In other business, 35 Cabell County students were recognized by the board for first, second, third place, honorable mention and juried show entries in the 2021 Charleston FestivALL art show.
One policy update, dealing with the use of service animals, was passed on first reading. A second reading will be conducted at the next regular meeting Dec. 7. Policy updates need three public readings before they are adopted.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
