HUNTINGTON — Rain didn’t dampen the fun at Ritter Park on Friday as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosted its annual Paws in the Park event, offering local canines a chance to find treats throughout the park.

Paws in the Park featured more than 4,000 dog treats hidden among Easter eggs, along with some other additional prizes that could be found.

