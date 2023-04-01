Sayla Shanholtzer, 5, of Huntington, holds out an egg for her dog Astrid as people and their dogs come out to participate in the Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt on Friday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Austin Hunt, of South Point, Ohio, and his dog Raelynn spend the evening together as people and their dogs come out to participate in the Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Sayla Shanholtzer, 5, of Huntington, holds out an egg for her dog Astrid as people and their dogs come out to participate in the Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt on Friday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Austin Hunt, of South Point, Ohio, and his dog Raelynn spend the evening together as people and their dogs come out to participate in the Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Rain didn’t dampen the fun at Ritter Park on Friday as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosted its annual Paws in the Park event, offering local canines a chance to find treats throughout the park.
Paws in the Park featured more than 4,000 dog treats hidden among Easter eggs, along with some other additional prizes that could be found.
The Easter Bunny also hopped by to grab photos with some of the dogs, and the furry friends could dress up to participate in a costume contest.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.