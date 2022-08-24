The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bill Noe

 Submitted by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Bill Noe has stepped down from Marshall University's Board of Governors after being announced as the university's chief aviation officer.

Noe, an accomplished pilot, is the former president and chief operations officer for NetJets, a global private jet company, and has served as an adviser to Marshall’s aviation program since its conception in 2017. He started his career as a flight instructor.

