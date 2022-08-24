HUNTINGTON — Bill Noe has stepped down from Marshall University's Board of Governors after being announced as the university's chief aviation officer.
Noe, an accomplished pilot, is the former president and chief operations officer for NetJets, a global private jet company, and has served as an adviser to Marshall’s aviation program since its conception in 2017. He started his career as a flight instructor.
A longtime aviation executive, Noe is also the namesake of Marshall’s flight school. He is a Marshall alumnus and was inducted into its athletics hall of fame in 2020 for his contributions to the swim team from 1982-86.
Noe said the appointment means his career has come full circle.
“My career in aviation began right here in Huntington, almost 40 years ago,” he said. “It has taken me all over the world many times over and now has landed me back here, right where it all started. It is an exciting time in aviation, but even more so for Marshall University.”
In making the announcement, Marshall President Brad D. Smith said Noe will lead both the Bill Noe Flight School, a four-year baccalaureate program located at Yeager Airport in Charleston, and the aviation maintenance technology program, an 18-month degree, opening this fall in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College at Tri-State Airport.
“(Noe) is a forward-focused thinker and perfect for a transformational role that hinges on the rare combination of an innovative commercial opportunity combined with an academic foundation,” he said. “Bill is committed to the success of not only this program, but Marshall University as a whole. We are lucky to have him on board.”
Noe will assume his new duties Sept. 6.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.