SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point High School is taking nominations for the 2021 class of its Hall of Fame until May 1.
South Point High School Athletic Hall of Fame seeks to recognize an athlete; someone whose achievements as a high school athlete were extraordinary; a high school coach, current or former; and an administrator involved in high school athletics, all who contributed to the success of the South Point Athletic Program. Administrators must be retired by June 1 of the applicable year to be nominated.
Anyone who would like an application can pick one up at the high school, print one off the school website, or call 740-377-4323 to request an application be emailed, faxed or readied for pickup.