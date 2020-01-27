HUNTINGTON — Nominations are being accepted through Feb. 21 for three awards from the Women’s Philanthropy Society of Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The Christie Kinsey Focus Award, the Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award and the Abigail McNeely Youth Service Award will be presented at the 20th annual Women’s Philanthropy Society’s luncheon on March 7 at the Guyan Golf and Country Club. These distinctive awards honor Tri-State women who exemplify the heart, strength and compassion of the community.
- The Christie Kinsey Focus Award honors achievements in volunteerism, pioneering in women’s health, community service, professional achievement and home and family. The 2019 recipient was Julie Brewer.
- The Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual whose life’s work has been dedicated to humanitarian efforts. The award is designed for someone who has not sought recognition for her deeds, but has worked solely to better her community and the quality of life for others. The 2019 recipient was Sara Murray.
- The Abigail McNeely Youth Services Award is presented to an individual under the age of 18 who has gone above and beyond to give back to an organization or community project. The 2019 recipient was Anastasia Burdick.
“The annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon affords attendees an opportunity to gather and honor women who are making a positive impact in our community,” said Christie Kinsey, founding member of the Women’s Philanthropy Society at Cabell Huntington Hospital and member of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation Board. “Every dollar donated to the luncheon supports women’s and children’s causes at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Each gift combines with others to create a larger gift, enabling everyone to be a philanthropist.”
In 2019, the Women’s Philanthropy Society of Cabell Huntington Hospital donated nearly $25,000 for women’s and children’s services at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.
For more information or to make a nomination, call Velma Workman at 304-526-6314 or visit the Women’s Philanthropy Society website at https://chhfoundation.org/womens-philanthropy-award-nomination/ and complete a nomination form.