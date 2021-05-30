HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc is seeking nominations for the 2021 Greater Huntington Wall of Fame.
Nominations will be accepted through July 15, 2021, with the celebration scheduled for Oct. 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena.
Nominees must be a Huntington resident; if not native-born, the nominee must have lived in the Huntington area for a minimum of 10 years.
They must have performed a community service from which the entire Huntington area has benefited, and/or have achieved national recognition in their chosen field and acted as ambassador for the Huntington area.
Members of the City of Huntington Foundation Inc. are not permitted to make nominations. Elected federal, state, county or municipal officials are not eligible for nomination. The public at-large submits portfolios including the nominee’s detailed information, support documents and letters of support.
Nominations must include a picture, a biographical sketch with descriptions of accomplishments including supporting documentation, and must have between three and five letters of recommendation.
Contact Maxine Loudermilk, president, at 304-654-1471 prior to preparing and submitting a nomination for consideration.