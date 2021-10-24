HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington has awarded six nonprofit organizations in the Tri-State with grants totaling more than $1.5 million through its annual Core Priorities Initiative, according to a news release. The initiative supports projects that address food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco use prevention and cessation in the Foundation’s 20-county focus area.
“These organizations have the ability to affect health and wellness in extraordinary ways,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. “We are excited to see how their projects will fill the gaps in existing services to better lives in our communities.”
The following organizations were selected to receive a total of $1,598,390 in funding from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington:
Facing Hunger Foodbank, $150,000: Facing Hunger Foodbank will collaborate with Williamson Health and Wellness Center (WHWC) to implement a medically indicated food box program for diabetic and pre-diabetic patients at WHWC. The food bank will coordinate five food box distributions each month. The MIFBs will be available for pickup at WHWC, at food bank partner food pantries in Mingo County, or through scheduled home delivery.
Legal Aid of West Virginia, $288,457: The group will implement a medical legal partnership to provide legal services to individuals in substance use disorder recovery. The partnership primarily will serve clients from Cabin Creek Health Systems, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Project Hope for Women and Children and Hope House and Rea of Hope Fellowship Home. As staffing capacity allows, the medical legal partnership may accept referrals from other sources to assist clients in substance use disorder recovery.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department, $259,933: In collaboration with the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free West Virginia, the group will pilot a tobacco cessation campaign across nine West Virginia counties using the Quit and Stay Quit Monday model.
Field of Hope Community Campus, $300,000: The group in Vinton, Ohio, will establish residential and outpatient mental health services for existing Field of Hope clients and students from the Gallia County local schools. As the program grows, it will offer mental health services to the community as well.
Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization Inc., $300,000: The group will launch a mobile behavioral health program across Lawrence County to provide behavioral health care to children and their families from the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy, local public schools and the county juvenile detention center. This project also will serve individuals of all ages residing in low-income housing communities and other rural locations with limited access to care.
Marshall University Research Corp., $300,000: The Marshall University Community Oral Health Team will pilot the integration of a comprehensive oral health component into an existing substance use disorder recovery program to address substance use-related oral cavity damage. The Community Oral Health Team will offer a combination of direct dental services and oral health education to 100 men enrolled at Recovery Point of Huntington.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region. Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.