HUNTINGTON — The nonprofit Lily’s Place officially opened its third addition Friday morning to provide mental health resources for children and teens.
The Lily’s Place Children’s Center will provide counseling to clients 18 and younger as well as offer prevention services to help them navigate their mental health.
Lily’s Place Neonatal Abstinence Center began in 2014 to provide care for infants with prenatal substance exposure. The second expansion, Lily’s Place Family Center, began in 2020 to offer counseling, case management and peer recovery support services to the community.
Executive Director Rebecca Crowder said the Children’s Center is needed because of the increase of children and teens struggling with mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the nonprofit has received many referrals since the pandemic began, as substance abuse is affecting and becoming more common in younger people.
“We have a lot of kids that are dealing with depression and anxiety,” Crowder said. “These children need something so they don’t return to drugs in the future.”
Crowder said the youth in our community will be provided with social, emotional and self-regulation needs.
Ryan Massie, director of children’s services, said the Children’s Center is a place for peace.
“From (the front) door to our back door, kids will get the resources they will need,” Massie said.
While the building is still in the midst of renovations, Massie said clients had a part in the design.
In the waiting room, decals of trees with green leaves and brown squirrels and birds adorn the tan walls. Clients and families cannot watch television while waiting though, by design.
Massie said he asked a client — a pre-teen boy and his mother — if he should add a TV in the room.
The mother immediately said no.
“It’s peaceful here. That would ruin the peace,” she said.
Massie went back to his office to think about what the mother said — he agreed.
“That’s actually what we are after. We’re in the peace business,” Massie said.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also attended the grand opening and helped cut the ribbon with Crowder.
The Children’s Center was funded through a congressionally directed spending request secured by Capito.
“You can tell all of this is directly from your hearts,” Capito said. “You can’t do this alone.”
Capito said she has always been inspired by the mission of Lily’s Place and dedication to provide care for children with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.
“Lily’s Place is one of those incredible community uprisings that has resulted in many across the country to suit their communities,” Capito said.
Crowder said the Children’s Center is designed to help all siblings in a family affected by substance abuse.
“We haven’t changed our focus,” she explained. “We just realized everything has to wrap around the family as a whole or you’re just fixing one little part of the problem.”
Crowder said Lily’s Place is meant to assist all family members in an attempt to end generational addiction.
