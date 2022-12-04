The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will have an informational meeting for health-focused nonprofits from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Ohio University Southern Caucus Room in Ironton. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the Foundation and upcoming funding opportunities, meet the program team, network with other organizations and discuss community needs.

Lunch will be provided.

