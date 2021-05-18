HUNTINGTON — Two organizations came together Monday to distribute food to senior citizens and people with disabilities in the Huntington area.
The collaborative outreach program was performed at the City National Bank parking lot on 3rd Avenue, orchestrated by a partnership between Faith in Action of the River Cities and the WV Ray of Hope Foundation. The program consisted of the packaging and distribution of nonperishable food items to recipients registered through Faith in Action.
The event came about following a monetary grant to Faith in Action from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, a faith-based organization that carries on the legacy of the Pallottine missionary sisters. Founded in 2017, the Foundation frequently cooperates with nonprofit organizations within the Tri-State that inspire healthier choices in their local communities.
Faith in Action turned the funds toward promoting food and security for their care receivers. Faith in Action care receivers are typically elderly or disabled individuals who have applied for nonmedical assistance from the organization, usually taking the form of transportation to medical appointments and grocery stores, as well as telephone reassurance calls.
“It’s not a project that we do super frequently, but it’s something that’s come together really nice. We’ve got a good group of people on our board, and it’s something that I’m excited about and happy to be a part of,” said Anthony Robateau, president of Faith in Action of the River Cities.
He said there are no plans for a similar event to occur in the future.
A member of the Faith in Action board was also a member of the board of the WV Ray of Hope Foundation, serving as the initial means to bring the organization into the project. The Foundation, located in Huntington, provides opportunities for students from Huntington High School to perform community service, engage in personal and outreach development, and participate in one-on-one entrepreneurship mentoring and projects.
“No one seems to be volunteering right now, so they reached out to use our manpower and to build up their marketing content,” said Katherine Brockman, executive director of the WV Ray of Hope Foundation.
The Foundation’s volunteers assisted by locating nonperishable food items from local stores, constructing the food boxes that were distributed at the event, and creating pieces of advertising for the event, such as news releases.
Faith in Action of the River Cities is hopeful that the event will help promote interest in the organization as well.
“We’re constantly looking for new caregivers and care receivers,” said Robateau.
Individuals interested in volunteering as a caregiver for Faith in Action of the River Cities, or applying to become a care receiver, should contact the organization at 304-697-1274.
Individuals interested in the WV Ray of Hope Foundation can contact them at 304-617-0359.