PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Trooper Dewaine A. Norman of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been selected as 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Portsmouth post, according to a news release.
Norman, 29, has been with the highway patrol since 2012. He also has served at the Ironton post and the Wapakoneta post.
He was selected Trooper of the Year in recognition for outstanding service at the post this year.
Norman was selected by fellow officers based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public, according to the release.
Norman now is in contention for the district and the state Trooper of the Year award, according to the release.
A native of the Portsmouth area, Norman is a graduate of Northwest High School. He served in the U.S. Army reserves and attended Shawnee State University.
Norman has received his post’s criminal patrol award four times, as well as the Ace Award for auto larceny, the fitness award and the safe driving award, according to the release.
Meanwhile, troopers in Scioto County and around Ohio will continue to focus on impaired driving through the holiday season.
Last year, troopers from the Portsmouth post arrested 345 impaired drivers.
Statewide, there were 13,353 crashes in 2018, resulting in 402 deaths and 7,884 injuries, according to a news release. Also that year, there were more than 26,600 drunk driving arrests in Ohio. In all, crashes involving drunk drivers accounted for 37% of all fatal crashes in the Buckeye State.
“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. C.S. Kelley of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Motorists and residents can call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity, according to the release.