Michael Pedneau can’t be sure how or when he lost his 1965 class ring, but he looks forward to telling his classmates the story of how he was reunited with it Tuesday with the help of detectives in West Virginia.

The North Carolina resident picked up the ring Tuesday morning at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, more than five decades after it went missing, and months after it was recovered during a copper theft investigation.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county.

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

