On Monday, the first day of Black History Month, Northrop Grumman shared the news that it has named its NG-15 Cygnus spacecraft after former NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, a West Virginia native who died last year at the age of 101.
It is the company’s tradition to name each Cygnus spacecraft after an individual who has played a pivotal role in human spaceflight, Northrop Grumman explained in a news release. Johnson’s hand-written calculations were critical for John Glenn’s successful orbital mission around the Earth.
"Northrop Grumman is proud to celebrate the life of Katherine Johnson and her endlessly perseverant spirit," the company said in the release.
Johnson, born in White Sulphur Springs, graduated from high school at the age of 14. She later enrolled at West Virginia State, where she took every math class offered by the school, causing professors to create additional courses just for her. She was the first Black woman to attend graduate school at West Virginia University, and was one of only three black students selected to integrate the program.
In 1953, Johnson joined the all-black West Area Computing group at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) Langley laboratory, and in 1957, Johnson joined NACA’s Space Task Group — which became NASA later that year.
There, she performed the trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s May 1961 Freedom 7 mission — the country’s first human spaceflight. Johnson is most well-known for her work behind John Glenn’s orbital mission around the Earth. Her story was included in the book and movie "Hidden Figures," which told the story of three Black female mathematicians who served vital roles with NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.
In 2015, at age 97, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. She died on Feb. 24, 2020.