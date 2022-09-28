CHARLESTON — Guardians of children exposed to opioids in the womb will receive notice of litigation filed against drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis in West Virginia.
However, with incomplete historic data on who those children are, attorneys on the case worry those with claims might be overlooked.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Louis H. “Duke” Bloom entered an order this month appointing attorneys, known as guardians ad litem, on behalf of the children. The attorneys will have the task of receiving contact information for children identified as having neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).
NAS is a diagnosis given to babies. It is seen in the immediate withdrawal symptoms they experience after birth. The syndrome can be caused by several drugs, but is commonly associated with opioid use by mothers.
The guardians ad litem appointed in the case are tasked with sending notice to guardians of those children concerning the proceedings, which states the children may be eligible to receive compensation for their conditions.
The diagnosis of NAS in the United States has increased fivefold in the past decade, according to a report filed in the National Library of Medicine under the National Institutes of Health. One case is reported every 25 minutes, the report said.
The directive comes after state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison signed an order in August moving the cases to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where a team of judges oversees most opioid-related cases in the court system.
About two dozen cases were referred at the time. The lawsuits are against opioid manufacturers and distributors, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health.
About 4,000 notifications will be sent automatically to those identified as having been diagnosed in West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resource’s Birth Score Program. However, West Virginia’s data only dates back to the creation of the Birth Score Program in October 2016.
Information about in-utero substance use began to be reported in February 2020. It showed more than 4,000 cases had been reported to the program. Children not reported to the program — including thousands diagnosed with NAS in the years before the data was kept — might be overlooked, warned Booth Goodwin, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Goodwin said the attorneys sought the notice to make sure every child is protected.
“It’s important to note that reporting to the Birth Score Program only began in 2016. Children born before then or children whose Birth Score information is no longer accurate need notice, too,” he said. “We are hopeful that this development will help spread the word that guardians of children affected by opioids need to act now to protect the rights of their children.”
Jesse Forbes, another attorney on the case, said the ruling allowing the notice helps bring a voice to the voiceless.
“These children are the most dramatically affected victims of the Opioid epidemic and in many cases they suffer severe developmental delays, vision and hearing problems, and impacts on brain development.” he said. “The Birth Score program’s efforts to begin tracking these victims has allowed information that could help make their guardians aware of these actions. We are so pleased with the Judge’s ruling as it helps to bring justice to these vulnerable child victims.”
Goodwin said notices will be sent out in the coming days and forms must be completed by Dec. 15. The attorneys said families of children impacted by NAS do not have to wait for a notice and can call 1-833-682-3060 or visit stopnas.com to start the process or for more information.
Attorneys representing the children in the case include Stuart Calwell and L. Dante diTrapano, Calwell Luce DiTrapano PLLC; Booth Goodwin and Benjamin Ware, Goodwin & Goodwin LLP; P. Rodney Jackson, P. Rodney Jackson and Associates PLLC; and W. Jesse Forbes, Forbes Law Offices PLLC.