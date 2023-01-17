CHARLESTON — Nov. 14 inched toward becoming an official day of remembrance in West Virginia after a West Virginia House of Delegates committee OK’d its first bill of the session Monday.
The West Virginia House of Delegates’ Government Organization Committee unanimously approved sending House Bill 2412 to the full House for a vote with a favorable recommendation. The approval brings Nov. 14 one step closer to being a statewide day of remembrance for one of the largest and most horrific tragedies in sports history, which still impacts Marshall University more than 50 years later.
Sponsored by Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, the bill was submitted last week in hopes of declaring Nov. 14 an annual day of remembrance for the 75 people aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 when it crashed into a hillside Nov. 14, 1970, as it approached the Tri-State Airport near Huntington.
The plane was carrying Marshall University football team players, coaches, donors and others on a return trip from a game at East Carolina University, all of whom perished.
While more than 50 years have passed since the crash occurred, it remains part of the Huntington and Marshall University communities, who still meet annually to honor the victims.
House Bill 2412 would officially memorialize the crash with “Marshall University Airplane Crash Day” and encourage local governments to do the same. While the original bill called for a “general cessation of business,” counsel for the committee said the substitute removed the day from being a holiday, a day off for state employees.
Since the bill was introduced last week, several others have signed on as co-sponsors, including Cabell County Republicans Matt Rorhbach, Evan Worrell, Daniel Linville and Patrick Lucas, along with Ric Griffith, D-Wayne and Bill Anderson, R-Wood.
The House is expected to discuss the bill later this week.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.