CHARLESTON — A new West Virginia circuit judge has been appointed to serve Lincoln and Boone counties.
Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Lincoln County resident Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge to the 25th Judicial Circuit. She is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of William S. Thompson, who now serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
President Joe Biden nominated Thompson for that post on Aug. 10 and the Senate confirmed him on Oct. 5.
“I am extremely humbled and honored by Governor Justice selecting me for this position,” Nowicki-Eldridge said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the State of West Virginia in this position, and to be an asset to the residents of Boone and Lincoln Counties.”
Nowicki-Eldridge has practiced law in West Virginia for 20 years. Much of her career work has taken place in state government where she has served as an assistant attorney general for the state Attorney General’s Office, general counsel for the state Division of Corrections, and deputy general counsel for the state Department of Homeland Security, the position she currently holds.
She has also served as a judicial clerk, an assistant prosecuting attorney in Hancock County, and an assistant public defender for the 1st Judicial Circuit in Wheeling.
Nowicki-Eldridge graduated in 1999 from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and in 1996 from West Virginia University.
In her free time, she has coached little league soccer and has been a volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America.
Nowicki-Eldridge and her family live in Alum Creek, West Virginia.
