The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_4182.JPG
Buy Now

“Nucor Steel: A Match Made in Almost Heaven” was the title of the company’s panel presentation at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual business summit at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The panel included, from left, Nucor Corp.’s Ben Pickett, general manager and counsel of public affairs; Rex Query, executive vice president of sheet and tubular products; and Nucor West Virginia vice president and general manager John Farris. The panel discussion was moderated by Maribeth Anderson, director of government relations for Antero Resources.

 FRED PACE | The Herald-Dispatch

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Construction on the Nucor steel mill north of Huntington should start later this year or by January 2023, company executives said at the annual West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Business Summit at The Greenbrier on Wednesday.

"We have committed to purchase, or have purchased, over 80% of all the steel-making equipment we will need," said John Farris, Nucor West Virginia vice president and general manager.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.