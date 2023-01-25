The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nucor sign photo by FRED PACE.jpg
Buy Now

Nucor Corp. officials say things are on track to begin construction of their new sheet steel mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove.

 Fred Pace | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Nucor Corp. officials say they are on track to begin construction of a new sheet steel mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove.

“We are continuing to work through the permit process and remain committed to the project and the community,” Nucor spokeswoman Katherine Miller said in an email in response to questions about the mill.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.