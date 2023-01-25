HUNTINGTON — Nucor Corp. officials say they are on track to begin construction of a new sheet steel mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove.
“We are continuing to work through the permit process and remain committed to the project and the community,” Nucor spokeswoman Katherine Miller said in an email in response to questions about the mill.
Construction on the mill north of Huntington was expected to start in the beginning of 2023, according to company officials. Miller declined to give a start date and said the company was still working through the permitting process.
Nucor’s revised Corps of Engineers permit application shows the mill development plan includes two electric arc furnaces, a hot strip mill, a cold mill, indoor and outdoor storage facilities, inbound and outbound transportation facilities, air pollution control baghouses, electric substations, a slag processing facility, access roads, material storage areas and stormwater and wastewater treatment facilities. The total construction would occupy about 660 acres of the overall 691-acre site.
The permit application with the Corps says it plans to fill material into 731 linear feet of stream for construction of an access road, riprap stabilization, building foundations and stormwater features. Nucor said the discharge of fill material into 9.891 acres of 33 wetlands is necessary for cuts or fill associated with construction.
A large river dock along 7,500 feet of riverbank is planned for receiving raw materials and shipping finished product. Nucor’s revised permit for river work includes the construction of five barge fleeting areas each with three mooring cells. Three of the proposed fleeting areas would accommodate eight barges moored four wide by two long. Two of the proposed fleeting areas would accommodate 12 barges moored four wide by three long.
Two other mooring cells and a barge-mounted crane would be located at the southern end of the site to unload iron used in steelmaking.
The new sheet mill is expected to cost around $2.7 billion and have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually. It is not expected to be operational until 2024.
Miller said the company is also focused on hiring.
Markee Schindler, who was previously with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, is now Nucor’s talent and community relations supervisor.
“We are actively hiring and growing our team here in West Virginia,” Schindler said.
Company officials have said at the height of construction they expect as many as 2,000 construction workers on the job. Once in full operation, the plant will provide 800 permanent, full-time jobs.
