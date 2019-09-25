CHARLESTON — After hearing a harrowing presentation about the growing number of runaway and missing youth under the state’s custody, the Joint Committee on Children and Families on Tuesday formed a subcommittee to assist the Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia State Police in finding solutions.
Sens. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, and Mike Romano, D-Harrison, and Dels. Terri Sypolt, R-Preston, and Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D-Greenbrier, will join committee co-chairs Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, and Del. Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, on the subcommittee.
A runaway in DHHR terms is a child who left a placement, such as a group home, without permission for more than 24 hours. Jeremiah Samples, deputy secretary at DHHR, said the vast majority of the state’s runaways are running from institutional care. There is also the classification “away from supervision,” which is when a youth is away from a caregiver without consent for more than 15 minutes. Samples said these youth are still at risk, but they are usually doing things like smoking.
In 2018, there were 791 cases of missing children, with 205 being runaways.
Currently, there are 72 active runaway cases in the state. In June there were 95, the highest of the year. From Dec. 28 through Sept. 12, there were 651 total runaway cases, which means the state is on trend to eclipse 2018 numbers.
“The problem is getting worse,” Samples said.
The majority of the runaways are male, and most just run away for a short time. In kinship placements, most of the time youth run back to their biological parents.
On top of already troubling statistics, Samples said another “gut-wrenching” stat is each year 10 to 20 kids age out of the system before being found.
Michelle Dean, program manager with the Bureau for Children and Families, said law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children continue searching for missing youth once they age out, but the state has no legal recourse once children turn 18.
“What is happening to those children?” Samples said. “Talk about sex trafficking and the dangers of the modern world … It’s a problem we have to find solutions to.”
Samples said while West Virginia is not immune to sex trafficking, there have not been any reported cases of it yet in this fiscal year, which began July 1. Last year there were six.
The West Virginia State Police compiles data on all runaways in the state, but Samples said there are gaps. According to State Police data, there have been 611 runaways through Aug. 23 this calendar year and 911 in 2018.
Dean said DHHR is working to develop a more centralized system for tracking foster youth, which will be a good starting place for figuring out how to more rapidly recover them once they run away.
Samples said the department also needs to figure out a way to get ahead of trauma in the first place, so children aren’t in the state’s custody, but safe at home.
“We have to prevent that fire,” he said. “That’s how we ultimately reduce these numbers and reduce the burden on foster care generally.”
At the end of August, there were 6,338 youth in the custody of the state. Samples said there usually is a dip in the numbers at the start of the school year, but numbers typically go back up because schools are where a lot of the reports to Child Protective Services come from.
“I’m hesitant to say it’s starting to level off, but it does appear it may be,” Samples said. “But we need to look at it for a few more months.”
More than 80% of open child abuse and neglect cases involve drugs, and drug abuse was the primary reason for removal of a child in 52% of all cases.
West Virginia also has the 10th highest percentage of children institutionalized in the country at 17%. While only 28% of all children in the state’s custody are between the ages of 12 and 17, 54% of children in institutions are between 13 and 17 — the fourth highest percentage for that age group in the nation.