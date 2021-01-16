HUNTINGTON — Following months of negotiations, nurses and nurse practitioners with Cabell Huntington Hospital have overwhelmingly approved a three-year contract agreement with hospital executives.
The new agreement will be effective Jan. 15, 2021 and run through Jan. 15, 2024.
Following the November 2019 RN election to have the SEIU represent their interests, members of CHH leadership and SEIU 1199 negotiating committee have met since January 2020 to develop the new contract.
“We are pleased to finalize this process and reach an agreement that represents the hard work and commitment of both sides,” said Mike Mullins, president and CEO, Mountain Health Network, in a prepared statement. “As expected, it was a lengthy process to complete a new agreement of this magnitude, which is anticipated to have lasting positive results.
"Because of the efforts of the negotiating committee and the deliberate approach that was undertaken, we will be able to extend the enhancements to all staff across Mountain Health Network. Most important, this agreement helps us to continue to provide the very best care for our patients, especially during the COVID pandemic without interruption.”
Joyce Gibson, secretary-treasurer with SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH, said CHH nurses stood united at the bargaining table and were diligent in negotiating the agreement.
“Locally, these nurses are not just health care workers, but family members, friends and neighbors," she said. "That’s why this agreement is meaningful not just for these nurses but for the entire area. The new agreement ensures that these vital nurses will have job security and a voice for the patients they serve, and it will strengthen quality care in addition to wages and benefits.”
Pam Waugh, a medical surgical registered nurse, said in the release, “I have been a nurse for 29 years, and a union contract gives my family security and peace of mind. I now have job security and do not have to worry my benefits will be taken away.”
The vote took place at the Double Tree Hotel in Huntington on Thursday and concluded Friday, union officials said.
“In these uncertain times, with a national nursing shortage, we no longer have to worry about losing exceptional nurses who care for those in our community due to corporate restructuring and greed,” Holly Bragg, an operating room nurse, said in the release. “Our nurses will now be able to take care of themselves so that they will be able to take care of others. We made history at Cabell Huntington Hospital and paved the way for nurses across the nation to stand up so that they may no longer be cast into the shadows, work dangerously short-staffed and stripped of workplace benefits. We thank you, our community, for your support during our endeavors over the past year and look forward to providing you with excellent health care.”