CHARLESTON — Effective Thursday, visitation will be closed at all of West Virginia’s nursing homes for the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
There are now 28 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state, and though an outbreak is defined as just one positive case, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said several of the outbreaks are reaching double digits. The increasing number of positive cases is why the visitation closure was recommended, Crouch said.
Gov. Jim Justice said it was a tough call, adding he understands how important visitation is for the residents of these facilities and their families, but he had to try and slow the spread of the virus.
The governor said they were working to come up with a metric to measure spread in the community that would trigger specific nursing homes to shut down visitation, not the entire state.
The state’s database of long-term care facilities has not been updated since Friday, and officials did not provide specifics during Wednesday’s media briefing.
Justice also announced he was extending the bar closure in Monongalia County another 10 days, seemingly at the behest of West Virginia University, though Justice claimed the decision as his own.
Fifty percent of positive cases in Monongalia County are in the 20-29 age group, but active cases have been reducing in the county. As of Wednesday, there were 52 active cases in the county.
This is compared to Cabell County, which has 202 active cases, more than 30% being the 20- to 29-year-old age group.
Justice did not indicate he was considering closing bars in other counties. When asked, he said universities need to be prepared to educate students about the dangers. He said all bars should follow the guidelines from the state on how to safely operate and all patrons should be wearing a mask, except when taking a drink.
Bars are one of the riskiest places to go during the pandemic, according to a recent survey of epidemiologists by CivicMeter. Jails/prisons and bars have an equal risk level, followed by nursing homes, indoor theaters/churches and indoor seating at restaurants.
“Bars have become notorious as sources of COVID spread,” said a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in the survey. “They are almost always indoors. People are there for prolonged periods of time, very close together; they’re unmasked because they’re drinking and talking. And that’s the sine qua non for spread of a respiratory virus.”
There were 133 new positive cases of the virus reported in West Virginia on Wednesday, and six new deaths: an 85-year-old man from Mercer County, an 82-year-old woman from Grant County, an 81-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 79-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 80-year old-man from Logan County and a 42-year-old man from Logan County. The total number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 153.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12) and Wyoming (37/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 19 new positive cases, with patients' ages ranging between 25-89. There are 124 active cases in the county out of a total 215. Eight are hospitalized — one new hospitalization — and one is in the ICU.
Statewide, 1,248 new positive cases were reported, as well as 26 new deaths, for a total of 3,734.
After two days of processing errors resulting in artificially low numbers, Kentucky had a record-high daily positive of 1,163 new cases. Seven new deaths were reported, for a total of 790.