CHARLESTON — State officials on Wednesday began to sketch out plans for getting COVID-19 vaccinations to West Virginians, indicating that nursing homes and health care providers will be the initial priorities.
National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said the Guard has been working with a Department of Health and Human Resources advisory council to establish a priority list for vaccinations, which could begin with a limited availability of dosages as early as mid-December.
During Wednesday’s state COVID-19 briefing, Hoyer said nursing homes will be a priority, since nursing home residents account for nearly half of the state’s 695 COVID-19 deaths to date.
He said health care facilities are the other priority, particularly as a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations places additional pressure on health care providers.
“The health care system continues to be worked to the maximum capacity,” Hoyer said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, later said that while the rise of hospitalizations has increased numbers of health care workers off work because of COVID-19 infections or exposures, “We still have plenty of capacity on our inpatient hospital side and the ICU side.”
The vaccine produced by Pfizer will be the first available in West Virginia, and Hoyer stressed, “It is a complicated vaccine to distribute.”
The vaccine has to be stored at super-cold temperatures and has to be broken down on-site into proper dosage levels, he said.
As the COVID-19 vaccines become readily available to West Virginians, Gov. Jim Justice said he plans to be vaccinated on television as a way to encourage residents to get vaccinated.
“I promise you, the very second I can get the vaccine, I’ll be taking it, along with my family,” he said Wednesday.
“We’ve got to encourage and encourage and encourage people to get the vaccine,” Justice added.
Also Wednesday, Justice said he meets regularly with state officials to ensure the state will spend all of its $1.27 billion federal CARES Act appropriations by the Dec. 31 deadline, after which, any unspent funds will have to be returned.
“We’re on it, and we’re going to make this thing come right to the finish line, right as it should,” he said.
According to the state Auditor’s Office, as of Monday, the state CARES Act account had a balance of $824.47 million.
Statewide, there were 967 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, for a total of 43,050, and 13 new deaths, for a total of 695.
Among the deaths reported were an 80-year-old man and 84-year-old woman from Cabell County, the 52nd and 53rd deaths for that county.
Other deaths reported were a 97-year-old woman from Mineral County, 73-year-old man from Mineral County, 84-year-old woman from Harrison County, 80-year-old woman from Mineral County, 68-year-old man from Marshall County, 76-year-old man from Marshall County, 95-year-old man from Marshall County, 86-year-old woman from Marshall County, 83-year-old man from Marshall County, 94-year-old woman from Marshall County and 93-year-old woman from Marshall County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (375), Berkeley (2,874), Boone (603), Braxton (104), Brooke (587), Cabell (2,695), Calhoun (63), Clay (107), Doddridge (112), Fayette (1,076), Gilmer (196), Grant (310), Greenbrier (414), Hampshire (295), Hancock (591), Hardy (227), Harrison (1,200), Jackson (680), Jefferson (1,233), Kanawha (5,400), Lewis (228), Lincoln (401), Logan (1,015), Marion (776), Marshall (1,080), Mason (383), McDowell (600), Mercer (1,264), Mineral (1,084), Mingo (947), Monongalia (3,143), Monroe (352), Morgan (245), Nicholas (315), Ohio (1,403), Pendleton (101), Pleasants (84), Pocahontas (115), Preston (505), Putnam (1,776), Raleigh (1,465), Randolph (660), Ritchie (139), Roane (158), Summers (260), Taylor (290), Tucker (117), Tyler (132), Upshur (462), Wayne (949), Webster (54), Wetzel (381), Wirt (94), Wood (2,281) and Wyoming (649).
Cabell County had 1,042 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County had 208 active cases.
Case numbers were not available for Ohio and Kentucky as of press time Wednesday.
More than 165,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 12,498,734, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 259,005 deaths related to the virus.