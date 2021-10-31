HUNTINGTON — Due to a shortage of full-time nurses, the demand for travel nursing has exploded.
Aya Healthcare, a medical staffing firm, has reported the demand for travel nurses has increased 284% from the same time last year.
Laura Lambert, a 35-year-old travel nurse living in Ashland, works as a travel nurse for Aya Healthcare. She said she made the change because the pay is much higher than she made working as a staff nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“Before I began traveling, I worked with travel nurses on my unit, talking about how much their pay was and how it has been life-changing for them,” she said. “Travel nurses are doing the exact same thing as staff nurses, but getting paid three to four times more.”
Lambert believes hospitals are not doing what it takes to retain their employees.
“I did not go into nursing to be taken advantage of my calling,” she said. “There is a difference between knowing my calling and knowing my worth. For so long, nurses have been understaffed and underpaid. Now, with travel pay rates the way they are, it makes it hard not to jump on the travel nurse bandwagon. You have the option to travel anywhere you would like.”
Lambert said travel nurse assignments are typically 13 weeks.
“If you do not like one hospital, you can go to another one,” she said. “You are not tied into hospital politics and you have the freedom of making your own schedule, like taking so much time off in between contracts if you would like.”
Lambert started her nursing career in 2017 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “I have been a nurse for four-and-a-half years. I am now an ICU nurse.”
Lambert says nurses were overworked and underpaid prior to the pandemic.
“Pre-pandemic, nurses were forced to work overtime to fill in the gaps. Hospitals were not filling the slots and they were taking away benefits from the nurses,” she said. “The list goes on. Now, with the pandemic, it is all still the same but you mix in everything those nurses have had to endure during this. The mental, physical and emotional health of health care providers is deteriorating. Nurses are leaving the bedside because of this. If the hospital will not take care of their employees, then you have to take care of yourself. Hospitals need to take better care of their staff. They need to realize nurses know their worth. If a hospital will not value their employees, they will go somewhere that will. I have been fortunate enough with my travel contract to be welcomed with open arms, to finally feel appreciated for the work I have been doing, even though it is still hard. Hospitals need to put the pay toward staff to obtain retention instead of paying travel agencies thousands of dollars. Then so many nurses would not leave for travel positions.”
Susan Beth Robinson, chief human resources officer for Mountain Health Network, which operates Cabell Huntington Hospital, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, says the company has experienced local nurses choosing to travel to other facilities and they have also had to hire them to fill vacancies.
“Mountain Health Network has found it necessary to hire travel nurses to fill vacancies and to provide additional support to existing staff,” she said.
Numerous reasons
Hospital officials in Huntington and Charleston say the reasons for the nursing shortage are numerous, including an increased need for hospital care, increased workloads and older nurses retiring, along with more nurses choosing to become travel nurses.
“Prior to the pandemic, the health care industry had already begun to experience shortages,” Robinson said. “The shortage we are currently experiencing is an extension of what the industry was facing before, but exacerbated by the pandemic.”
Robinson said there have been nurses who have had to quarantine because of family or community exposure; who have needed to call in sick because they themselves contracted the virus; and some have had to be off work to take care of family members.
“Additionally, we have had some nurses choose to leave the profession,” she said. “Nursing is a very challenging profession from a physical and emotional standpoint. The pandemic challenged all of us in the medical community — especially those at the bedside.”
Burnout has also been cited by many hospitals as a factor for nurses leaving for a new career.
“In addition, the overall demand for health care was on the rise as the baby boomer generation was also aging and needing more care,” Robinson added.
Dale Witte, Charleston Area Medical Center marketing and public affairs spokesperson, said they have also seen higher numbers of patients coming into their emergency rooms recently.
“This, coupled with an ongoing national nursing shortage and COVID-19 patients requiring longer stays in the hospital, has hampered CAMC’s ability to open more beds in its inpatient units,” he said.
Focused on retention
While hospitals continually compete for nurses in the marketplace, many are focusing on retention.
“Mountain Health Network has implemented multiple programs to enhance recruitment and retention in nursing positions,” Robinson said. “These include sign-on bonuses and premium pay incentives for working additional shifts. We offer competitive compensation and benefits, and have begun a resiliency program that provides staff with increased support through the Employee Assistance and Pastoral Care programs, dedicated staff rest and relaxation areas and pet therapy.”
Robinson said Mountain Health Network has also taken steps to help increase nursing graduates.
“Over the last few years, the St. Mary’s School of Nursing has increased enrollment, from admitting 60 students per cohort to admitting between 77 and 84 students per cohort,” she said. “The school graduates two cohorts each year. In addition, in response to increased demand for nurses, students who agree to work for Mountain Health Network receive full tuition and expenses paid.”
Robinson says employment numbers frequently change, but there are currently around 1,840 registered nurses employed at Mountain Health Network.
“We are extremely proud and grateful to our dedicated nurses and all of our health care workers at all of our facilities,” she said. “These last two years have been difficult for all of us, but they saw a lot of challenges and heartache. They come to work every day to make a difference in people’s lives, and we appreciate their commitment to their profession and to their patients.”
Open nursing jobs are 255% higher in 2021 compared to the same time period last year, according to national labor statistics.
Robinson declined to reveal the total number of open nursing positions at Mountain Health Network, but an internet search of registered nursing positions available at the hospital system showed around 280 vacancies.
Witte said he could not give the number of employed nurses at CAMC hospitals, but said there are 315 nurse vacancies.
“We continue to hire supplemental staff when we can in an effort to provide relief to our regular, tenured and wonderful nursing workforce,” he said.
National declaration
The American Nurses Association is seeking a national declaration from the federal government.
In a recent letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, American Nurses Association President Ernest Grant requested mobilizing federal resources to help the private sector combat this “public health emergency.”
“The nation’s health care delivery systems are overwhelmed, and nurses are tired and frustrated as this persistent pandemic rages on with no end in sight. Nurses alone cannot solve this longstanding issue and it is not our burden to carry,” Grant wrote in the letter. “If we truly value the immeasurable contributions of the nursing workforce, then it is imperative that HHS utilize all available authorities to address this issue. ANA stands ready to work with HHS and other stakeholders on a whole of government approach to ensure we have a strong nursing workforce today and in the future. Our nation must have a robust nursing workforce at peak health and wellness to administer COVID-19 vaccines, educate communities and provide safe patient care for millions of Americans. We cannot be a healthy nation until we commit to address underlying, chronic nursing workforce challenges that have persisted for decades.”