HUNTINGTON — Before it's time to buckle down and get serious about learning how to care for others, students at the St. Mary's Center for Education (CFE) celebrated the start of a new year at the center's back-to-school tailgate Friday evening in the center's parking lot.
The event was open to the 350 new and returning CFE students, the CFE faculty and St. Mary's administration. The CFE houses St. Mary's School of Nursing, St. Mary's School of Respiratory Care and St. Mary's School of Medical Imaging.
The evening included classic tailgate foods like hot dogs, classic tailgate games like cornhole and a chance to have some relaxing bonding time before the students bond over studying and stress.
Classes begin Monday, Aug. 26.