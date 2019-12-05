HUNTINGTON — The original version of the Nutcracker Suite debuted in 1892 around Christmas in St. Petersburg, Russia, at the city’s Imperial Theatre. Though it did not make it to western nations until decades later — premiering in England in the 1930s and in the United States in the 1940s — it’s now a holiday tradition for many who enjoy the tale told through song and dance.
In the Tri-State, the Huntington Dance Theatre has presented a yearly version of the Nutcracker Suite featuring local ballet students ranging in age from 4 to adult.
The organization will do so again this weekend, presenting the Nutcracker Suite at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Marshall University’s campus, with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.