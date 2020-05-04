HUNTINGTON — Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies and offering service with a smile, Cabell County Schools nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
To celebrate their hard work and commitment, Cabell Schools celebrated School Lunch Hero Day on Friday.
The day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by the School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 13,600 Cabell students each school day.
All across the school district, school nutrition professionals were honored and recognized by students, school staff, parents and the community.
“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes,” said Rhonda McCoy, Food Services director. “Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats.”
The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day.