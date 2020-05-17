IRONTON — With current social distancing regulations, Lawrence County won’t be able to hold criminal trials in either of the two courtrooms on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
“We’re looking at off-site locations like the Bowman Auditorium at Ohio University Southern or the Ironton High School auditorium,” said Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard. “We haven’t been in contact with them yet. We don’t know if it’s feasible. But they have stages, seating and rooms that make it easier to monitor.”
Some rural counties are looking at sites such as fairgrounds, he said.
“We will be talking to the attorneys about how to proceed,” Ballard said.
The Ohio Supreme Court has put on hold requirements to have criminal cases tried within 90 days if a defendant is in jail while the coronavirus pandemic is underway. Civil trials are being put off through June 30.
Ballard said he has some criminal cases set for trial at the end of June and in early July. The courtrooms used by Ballard and Judge Christen Finley aren’t big enough for criminal trials. The offices did get videotape equipment to hold some court proceedings online.
Meanwhile, Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson is planning a grand jury for the first time in three months or so.
“We have more than 100 cases to present to the grand jury,” Anderson said. “We haven’t had a grand jury since February.”
He formerly used a room in the prosecutor’s office on the first floor of the courthouse for grand juries. He plans to have a grand jury starting June 2 in one of the third-floor courtrooms.
The grand jury is scheduled to meet June 2-5 to hear the cases, Anderson said.