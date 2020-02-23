HUNTINGTON — Guests were whisked away to a land of green Saturday night as the Huntington Museum of Art hosted its 2020 Museum Ball, which featured a theme of “The Emerald City of Oz” as based on the “Oz” books by L. Frank Baum.

Dressed in their finest attire for the black-tie event, guests spent the evening dancing to music provided by Santa Cruz Band and dining on a variety of food, including hors d’oeuvres, entrees, salads, breads and desserts.

The Museum Ball is a major fundraiser for the Huntington Museum of Art. Money raised by the event goes toward general operating expenses. This year’s event was presented by Mountain Health Network.

