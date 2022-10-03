Brandon Dennison, chief executive office of Coalfield Development, speaks during a roundtable discussion regarding the Appalachian Climate Technologies Initiative on Monday at the West Edge Factory in Huntington.
Brian Anderson, director of the National Energy Technology Laboratory, speaks during a press conference regarding the Appalachian Climate Technologies Initiative on Monday at the West Edge Factory in Huntington.
Alejandra Castillo, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce, listens to others speak during a roundtable discussion regarding the Appalachian Climate Technologies Initiative on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the West Edge Factory in Huntington.
Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Comission, attends a press conference regarding the Appalachian Climate Technologies Initiative on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the West Edge Factory in Huntington.
Charlotte Weber, vice president of government relations for Marshall University, speaks during a roundtable discussion regarding the Appalachian Climate Technologies Initiative on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the West Edge Factory in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — After a major federal funding award, plans are underway for sustaining a clean energy economy in southern West Virginia.
Federal, state and regional leaders met Monday to discuss how the Appalachian Climate Technologies, or ACT Now, Coalition’s recent award of $62.8 million will be used to transition southern West Virginia’s economy to support green energy endeavors.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo told a group gathered Monday at the West Edge Factory in Westmoreland that the Build Back Better Regional Challenge was a call to communities across the nation to tell their assets, needs and vision to federal officials.
“Right now, our job is to make sure that this succeeds … This is where the rubber meets the road. The implementation is done in a way that’s transparent, accountable to taxpayer dollars, but more importantly, that it’s going to take our country into the future,” she said.
Some of the projects ACT Now has planned includes establishing a Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology Center in Charleston’s East End, revitalizing two Huntington brownfields for modern uses and creating a partnership between Coalfield and Solar Holler to have a solar training and logistics center in the former Black Diamond factory. The funding will be used to support initiatives in 21 counties in the southern part of the Mountain State.
Tuesday’s roundtable discussion included representatives of Marshall University, West Virginia University, Williams, Goodwin, Manchin and Coalfield Development.
Ahead of the discussion, Coalfield Development CEO Brandon Dennison said he hoped to have an honest discussion about challenges ahead. While the celebration was last month, this week’s occasion was about implementation and getting to work, he added.
“This is a huge blessing and it’s also a huge responsibility and we could just spend the money haphazardly real quick and fill out a grant report and say, ‘We’re done.’ But we don’t want to do that,” he said. “We don’t want this to just be another grant. We want this to truly be a watershed moment where we look back and tell our grandkids that’s when the economy really changed. And that’s when West Virginia really became a strong economy and a place to be again.
The Appalachian Regional Commission provided part of the match for the federal funds. Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the ARC, said before the discussion the grant shows how federal and local partners are blending efforts, talents and money to do more good.
“I think that’s the one of the greatest points of today that we always say if we collaborate and work together, how much more we can do together than we can do individually. And I think today just represents the proof of that.”
The federal co-chair also highlighted Dennison’s and the coalition’s work to receive the grant. Senator Manchin echoed her comments about Dennison, saying that he and his team have done an “unbelievable job.”
“I think the success speaks for itself and the award that they received,” he said.
ACT Now’s $62.8 million was the third-highest allocation of 21 awards. Over 520 applications were submitted.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
