CHARLESTON — Deputy Secretary of Children and Adult Services Cammie Chapman this week updated West Virginia lawmakers on the effort to reduce the state’s reliance on residential treatment facilities for children with serious emotional disorders.
Chapman spoke to legislators during an interim meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Health at the state Capitol. She outlined efforts to reduce the number of children in out-of-state facilities, while diverting them from residential care in general, whenever possible, in favor of community-based alternatives.
According to Chapman, there are 23 residential service providers in West Virginia and 46 facilities that house 502 youths, with an additional 275 children housed in out-of-state facilities.
The state is on a deadline to decrease the number of children in residential care after a 2014 Department of Justice inquiry identified an overreliance on those facilities, particularly concerning children with disabilities. As part of the investigation’s findings, the state was mandated to enhance the availability of community- and school-based support services.
As part of the process, Chapman said the agency reviewed its cost reporting data for residential treatment and is retooling the way it reimburses providers for their services.
In some instances, she said, the review showed a minimal cost difference between housing a child with relatively few needs, in terms of specialized supervision and treatment, and one requiring more care.
“We’ve taken a good, hard look at our current structure,” Chapman said. “Based on our current rate methodology, we’re not seeing what I would consider a logical model for how we’re paying for services.”
Under the proposed changes, rates would no longer be site-specific and would be established at the program category level using a formal build-up process, Chapman said.
Rates also would fluctuate with the needs of the youth being served and the structure would include three components — room and board, supervision and treatment. The rate for any of those three categories could be adjusted, based on the child’s needs in that area, Chapman said.
Additionally, in-state providers are being asked to provide a higher level of services in order to reduce the number of children going to out-of-state facilities, Chapman said.
“What kind of concerns or pushback did you receive when you started talking to the providers?” Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, asked.
“I think the providers are concerned about how they change their business model and that’s what we’re asking them to do,” Chapman said.
She added that her office has worked with providers throughout the process, keeping them apprised of the proposed changes and seeking feedback.
“No one has told you that they’re going to close their doors?” Rucker asked.
“No one has told me that,” Chapman said.
The other side of the process has been enhancing community-based options, Chapman said.
“The goal that we have is to be able to serve children with serious emotional disorders in their home or community setting whenever possible. When we are able to accomplish that goal, we will reduce our reliance on residential treatment facilities and, especially, reduce our reliance on out-of-state residential treatment facilities,” she said.
In order to do that, Chapman said, community-based services need to be available and accessible. To facilitate that, the Children’s Crisis and Referral line, available around the clock by calling 844-435-7498, was created to connect children and families with those services.
In addition to providing information, the line can connect callers with Children’s Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization teams that can provide an immediate in-person response. The line is available to all children and families, whether or not they are involved in the child welfare, juvenile justice or foster care systems, Chapman said.
“If they’re a child in West Virginia they can contact our children’s crisis and referral line. It allows families to get information on resources available in their community, but it also provides an immediate crisis response, if the family determines that’s what’s needed right then,” Chapman said. “That response team will come to their home or wherever that family is experiencing the crisis.”
The line can also connect children and families to West Virginia Wraparound, a program that, among other things, provides a facilitator whose job is to ensure that services are made available. That program is accessed primarily by applying for the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders Waiver, but does not require involvement in the juvenile justice, foster care or child welfare systems for eligibility, Chapman said.
“That can be funded a number of different ways,” she said.
The help line can also connect families to the state’s six Regional Youth Services Centers, a statewide network serving youth, families and communities, Chapman said. It also can provide callers with information on Expanded School Mental Health Services, a program that serves 82 schools statewide and is aimed at enhancing student mental health.
“These services combined will help us prevent children from being removed from their home, being placed into a residential treatment facility and provide those services in-community,” Chapman said.
Chapman said, “We think this is a game changer. If we want to change how we’re doing business in West Virginia, we have to change our rate structure, our requirements, and our ability to work with our children and our families.”