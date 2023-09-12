The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cammie Chapman

Deputy Secretary of Children and Adult Services Cammie Chapman discusses the effort to reduce the state’s reliance on residential treatment for children with emotional disorders during a meeting this week of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Deputy Secretary of Children and Adult Services Cammie Chapman this week updated West Virginia lawmakers on the effort to reduce the state’s reliance on residential treatment facilities for children with serious emotional disorders.

Chapman spoke to legislators during an interim meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Health at the state Capitol. She outlined efforts to reduce the number of children in out-of-state facilities, while diverting them from residential care in general, whenever possible, in favor of community-based alternatives.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you