BARBOURSVILLE — An official with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department is warning people about phone scammers posing as local fire departments asking for money.
"We have received some calls in Barboursville and I know the Milton Volunteer Fire Department has also received several calls from people asking if we are calling and asking for donations," said Jane Lawhon, the administrative secretary of the Barboursville VFD as well as a firefighter. "We never call to ask for donations by telephone."
Lawhon says the Barboursville, Milton, Ona, Ohio River Road and Culloden volunteer fire departments do send out letters seeking donations.
"These local volunteer fire departments send out donation requests in the mail about three times a year, but it's not a mandatory thing," she said. "But this is done through the mail and never done by calling people on the telephone."
Lawhon said she has also received a scam call asking for a donation to help a local volunteer fire department. "I just hung up on them," she said.
Lawhon says people should call the organization or their local police or fire department to verify a fundraiser's claim to be collecting on behalf of the organization or department. If the claim cannot be verified, report the solicitation to local law enforcement officials and the West Virginia Attorney General's Office in Charleston.
The Attorney General's Office said in an email that its Consumer Protection Division has not received any reports of this particular scam.
"In all instances, consumers are urged to verify the legitimacy of any caller, particularly someone asking for money," the email said. "Consumers should never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information or send cash, a wire transfer or provide credit/debit card or bank account numbers without verifying the recipient is legitimate."
People who think they have been a victim of a scam should contact the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-368-8808.
