HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court:

An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday after being accused of attempting to solicit a minor for sex.

James Monroe Holcombe was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Sunday. The Cabell County Sheriff's Department charged him with soliciting a minor via computer. His bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Holcombe used his cell phone to solicit and lure a 14-year-old girl away from her home to engage in sexually explicit activity.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Paraphernalia, 2:26 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 2:18 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

Trespassing, public intoxication, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 8 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, receiving/transferring stolen goods, warrant service, 7:17 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Roby Road.

Domestic battery, 3 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.

Attempt to commit a felony, warrant service, 2:39 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Burglary, 11 a.m. Saturday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.

Shoplifting, 11:35 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Breaking and entering a vehicle, petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of Boulevard Avenue.

Breaking and entering a vehicle, obstructing, fleeing on foot, auto tampering, 5:05 a.m. Sunday, first block of Marne Drive.

Failure to process, domestic battery, 1:40 a.m. 600 block of 11th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Kevin Ray Bowen, 51, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.

Erin Scott Short, 43, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.

Calvin Leroy Tiler Jr., 30, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was $25,000.

Shannon Michael Williams, 28, was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $40,000.

Matthew Thomas Merson, 25, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with counterfeiting. Bond was $5,000.

Jessica Marie Dorman, 27, was incarcerated at 10: a.m. Monday. Authorities in Fayette County charged her with two bench warrants. Bond was denied.

