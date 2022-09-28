The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West End residents will soon have access to a new senior wellness center.

Local officials, Cabell County Community Services Organization leaders and Huntington City Councilman at-Large Bob Bailey on Wednesday recognized a $1.5 million contribution of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for the construction of a senior wellness center in the West End of Huntington.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

