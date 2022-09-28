The City of Huntington presents the Cabell County Community Services Organization with a check for the future Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Central City gazebo in Huntington.
City Councilman at-Large Bob Bailey speaks as the City of Huntington presents the Cabell County Community Services Organization with a check for the future Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Central City gazebo in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams speaks as the City of Huntington presents the Cabell County Community Services Organization with a check for the future Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Central City gazebo in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — West End residents will soon have access to a new senior wellness center.
Local officials, Cabell County Community Services Organization leaders and Huntington City Councilman at-Large Bob Bailey on Wednesday recognized a $1.5 million contribution of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for the construction of a senior wellness center in the West End of Huntington.
“It’s being named after Coach Bailey because of his 40 years of service to our community and to all senior citizens throughout the area,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “He played a consistent role when he was previously on the County Commission of having senior centers being built all over the county. And the first thing that he said to me when he became a member of City Council (was) we need to build a senior center down in the West End.”
The City Council approved the funds for the center at the end of 2021. Jim Morgan, the president of the Cabell County Commission and vice president of the Cabell County Community Services Organization’s Board of Directors, said the county has committed $100,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy equipment for use inside the center.
Morgan said Bailey should be considered “Mr. Senior Citizen of Cabell County” for his work on the center and to support the demographic.
Once built, the senior wellness center will be located near 14th Street West, bookending the Central City Gazebo with The Wild Ramp. Charles Holley, executive director of the Cabell County Community Services Organization, said about 1,500 seniors live in the census tract that joins the senior wellness center.
The Madison Manor apartments are close to where the center will be. It can also be accessed by Tri-State Transit Authority bus stops on Madison and Adams avenues as well as Dial-A-Ride.
Now, there is not a center between 9th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington and Ceredo-Kenova, Holley said. The West End center will fill a great need for services in the area.
“We understand the negative health impacts from isolation on seniors, and this is an opportunity for them to move out of isolation into an incredible facility,” Holley said.
Bids for construction will be opened next week. Agencies that worked to design and prepare plans for the center included Edward Tucker Architects, GAI Consultants, Moment Engineers, Harper Engineers and Lifespan Design Studio. The construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.
The wellness program focuses on exercises, such as yoga, Tai Chi, aerobics and dancing; socialization through congregated meals, outdoor events, trips to nearby attractions and more; and health, safety and prevention by offering education on nutrition, holding vaccination clinics and serving as a health screening and testing site.
Bailey, who grew up in the West End, said it will be an honor that will last decades to have the center named after him, and he was glad to see it in the neighborhood. As a Cabell County commissioner, he oversaw the establishment of other senior centers throughout the county.
“I feel sorry for people who don't have anyone, whose children have died and they have no family, and all they have is the people who are close to them that they can talk with,” Bailey said. “That's why I'm so compassionate about getting this thing built."
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
