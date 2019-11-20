WAYNE — Following a third and final public meeting wrapped around a feasibility study on the proposed Beech Fork Lodge, Wayne County officials fear they will be left with no plans for development after researchers determined the attraction would not see a positive cash flow until its fifth year of operation.
“At this point, I don’t see the results of this study being positive in our favor unless we come up with some other political influence, or unless we find a pocket full of money somewhere,” Commissioner Kenneth Adkins said during Monday’s regular meeting. “This study says it won’t be a positive cash flow at Beech Fork until the fifth year, but even that is a better projection than any other state park they currently run.”
West Virginia State Parks contracted CHM Government Services (CHMGS) to assess the feasibility of building a 75-room lodge and conference center near the marina at Beech Fork State Park. CHMGS was paid $100,000 to conduct the study and report its findings, according to a county commissioner.
Wayne County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Park Ferguson said results projected the lodge could profit hundreds of thousands of dollars annually once established, but there’s a catch.
It could take up to five years before any positive numbers, in terms of cash flow, are seen.
“I think the key takeaway is that the lodge would be profitable, one of the most profitable lodges in West Virginia,” Ferguson said. “That’s a really positive thing we can take with us as we try and take the next step forward.”
Instead of harping on how the project could potentially lose money its first few years of operation, commission President Robert Pasley said the conversation needs to shift and business at the state park would be no different from any other startup job, needing time to reach its full potential.
“A lot of business goes through the first four or five years without making any money, but it’s showing that it can come out on top after that. Isn’t that what we wanted?” Pasley said.
“You can’t build a lodge, open it and make a profit on the first day.”
Local support has been evident for the project as residents, legislative representation and local officials attended each of the three public meetings held at Lavalette Elementary School. Ferguson, though, believes it will take an even greater push to make the lodge become a reality.
“It’s going to take a concerted effort, first locally, which I think has happened. We’ve seen elected officials, people in the business community and residents rally behind it, but beyond that I think we need a champion in Charleston,” Ferguson said. “A governor that supports it and gets behind it is ultimately what it will take for (the lodge) to happen.”