WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — West Virginia's tourism industry continues to grow year over year, according to West Virginia Department of Tourism data.
The data show West Virginia tourism-related content received more than 7 billion impressions in 2022 — more than doubling 2021 numbers.
"We have the newest national park in 2022 and West Virginia was the only state to get on every major travel list," Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball said Friday during the final day of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's annual business summit. "CNN named us as one of the most underrated travel destinations. USA Today named us a top family destination and Lonely Planet ranked us as the number two travel region ranking only behind Iceland."
Ball said the data also showed visitors to West Virginia spent $13.6 million per day. This generated more than $754 million in tax revenue for the state in 2022.
"I think it is safe to say that people are starting to realize what we have known all along: West Virginia truly is almost heaven," Ball said.
According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism, the industry accounts for about 44,000 jobs across the state and 21,000 job openings are projected within the next few years.
"Tourism is definitely economic development," Ball said.
Dominique Ranieri, president of West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston, said tourism relies on aviation to bring in visitors, and aviation relies on tourism to generate demand and fill seats.
"The pandemic definitely transformed the airline industry," Ranieri said. "At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw a lot of pilot and crew member early retirements, which leads to a pilot and crew member shortage. And that means fewer flights and scheduling difficulties. We also saw a complete transformation of our traveler base. So previously, we solely really catered to the business community, and now we see mainly leisure travelers and people coming into West Virginia for the first time, which is really exciting."
Ranieri said the airport had to change the dialogue with its airline partners.
"Instead of bringing them just raw data from our business partners, I am now telling the story of West Virginia, and how West Virginia is a destination that they need to be bringing people to and of course we can't do that alone," she said. "That's why we work so closely with our tourism partners."
Ranieri said the airport employs 88 people and supports nearly 3,000 jobs on the property.
"We have an economic impact of roughly over $225 million," she said. "I say 'roughly' and 'approximately' because when that economic impact study was conducted, it was before the addition of the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School."
Paul Smith, executive chef and owner of 1010 Bridge in Charleston, the 42-seat restaurant that catapulted the state into the culinary spotlight after he was one of five finalists for best chef in the Southeast category of the elite James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, said he came back to West Virginia to make a difference in the hospitality industry.
"I had the privilege of coming back to be the chef at the University of Charleston, which brought me home. And now I have numerous restaurants," he said. "We employ 125 people, which is great. And I am proud to be not only West Virginia by birth, but also West Virginia by choice."
Smith believes the hospitality and tourism industries go hand in hand.
"You talked about tourism, and we all are a part of it," Smith said. "Everyone working together. And if we work together that this rising tide can rub off, raise all of our boats."
Becky Sullivan, director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the Fayette County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she has a strong background in tourism.
"I started working at Yellowstone National Park, and as you know, the Yellowstone National Park is our oldest national park in our country," she said. "Now I am promoting tourism in our newest national market, so that is pretty cool. Our CVB's goal is to promote tourism."
Sullivan said the number of visitors to the New River Gorge region has increased 25% since last year.
"There are infrastructure projects that are happening and coming within the national parks, including trail repair work, building boardwalks, redoing doors and windows at the Thurmond Depot Center with the National Park Service Historic Preservation Center," Sullivan said. "There are also new exhibits coming the Canyon Rim Visitor Center, which is located at the at the New River Gorge Bridge."
Sullivan said a recent article said the national parks generated $96.1 million in economic impact and supported over 1,000 jobs in the area.
"We are seeing an increase in out-of-state visitors," she said. "We are seeing people that are adding what you're getting in West Virginia to their bucket list."